The Russian occupying forces in Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region switched to the so-called "Syrian" scorched land tactics. The situation is difficult, but under control.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this, according to a statement from the media site of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine Military Media Center.

He noted that the Ukrainian military had exhausted Wagner mercenaries by their actions, so the enemy is now forced to involve special forces and airborne assault units in the battles for Bakhmut. The fighting is fierce on both sides.

"The enemy has switched to the so-called "Syrian" scorched land tactics. It destroys buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire. The defense of Bakhmut continues. The situation is difficult, but under control," Oleksandr Syrskyi said.

It is noted that on April 9, Syrskyi visited the hottest areas of the front in the Bakhmut direction, where he listened to the commanders of military units and groups about the progress of the defense and problematic issues. He made operational decisions and set tasks on the spot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, is trying to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, and fierce battles continue.

In addition, the Russian military command is forced to involve more and more units of the regular army in the assault on Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region. All due to the fact that the Wagner PMC suffers heavy losses in attempts to capture the city.