Enemy informant who collected intelligence about defense of the Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP detained – SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed another informant of the Russian special service in the course of counter-subversive measures in the Mykolaiv Region.

This follows from a statement by the SSU.

So, it is reported that the attacker was gathering intelligence about the locations and numbers of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) guarding the Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP.

The occupiers needed classified information to prepare targeted missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.

To complete tasks, the informant received money from his Russian "curators."

It is documented that the person involved received an "advance" of UAH 2,000 on his bank card from the aggressor.

The SSU employees detained the intruder while photographing one of the critical infrastructure facilities. A mobile phone with evidence of criminal activity was seized from the detainee.

According to the investigation, the accomplice of the aggressor turned out to be a resident of Yuzhnoukrainsk, with whom the Russia’s special service remotely involved in secret cooperation in February this year.

He came into the enemy's field of view because of his pro-Kremlin posts on one of the Russian Telegram channels.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the SSU informed the accused about the suspicion.

He was remanded in custody. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

