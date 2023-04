Invaders kidnap Ukrainian patriots in Luhansk Region and take them to unknown destination – General Staff

Russian invaders abduct Ukrainian patriots in the Luhansk Region and take them to an unknown destination.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the agency, cases of violent abduction of civilians by Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine do not stop.

"In particular, in Starobilsk of the Luhansk Region, the Russian occupation forces are organizing searches of the residences of citizens suspected of supporting Ukraine and taking people to an unknown direction," the General Staff said.

The agency adds that kidnapped Ukrainians are not returned.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers are abducting Ukrainian nuclear workers of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) who do not agree to work for the Russians.

The occupiers continue to steal resources from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In the Zaporizhzhia Region, Russians export ore.

Energoatom reported on the abduction by the Russian occupiers of employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, who are considered loyal to them.