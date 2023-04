Fiercest battles going on for Avdiyivka and Mariyinka – General Staff

The fiercest battles are going on for Avdiyivka and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the morning briefing, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the districts of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, and Mariyinka, the enemy had no success. The fiercest battles on the indicated section of the front continue for Avdiyivka and Mariyinka, where more than 20 enemy attacks were repulsed," the General Staff notes.

At the same time, the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiyivka, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region were subjected to enemy shelling.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk axis.

The enemy shelled the settlements of Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Bohoyavlenka, Shakhtarske, Novoukraiyinka, Velyka Novosilka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation forces are trying to block the front-line town of Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Region to then concentrate on advancing westward in the axis of Kurakhove.

On April 8, the General Staff of the AFU announced that the Russian invaders were trying to capture Bakhmut completely, and the Ukrainian military was waging fierce battles in Mariyinka.

As earlier reported, in Bakhmut, the Russians are forced to attract more and more units of the regular army due to high losses among the Wagner private military company.