On April 9, Ukrainian defenders shot down six Russian drones and repelled 58 enemy attacks.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The enemy continues focusing on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes. On April 9, thanks to the courage of each soldier, 58 enemy attacks were repelled in the indicated axes.

During the past day, the enemy launched 26 airstrikes and four missile strikes. Two Russian missiles fired from the S-300 air defense system hit objects of Zaporizhzhia's civil infrastructure; civilians were killed and wounded, and residential buildings were destroyed and damaged.

Also, the Russian occupiers fired two missiles from the S-300 air defense system at the Kostiantynivka civilian infrastructure facility in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy carried out 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the AFU's positions and populated areas' civilian infrastructure. Civil infrastructure facilities in the towns of Kupiyansk in the Kharkiv Region; and Druzhkivka in the Donetsk Region were damaged as a result of the hit. Casualties among civilians were reported, and residential buildings were damaged.

In addition, the enemy shelled the settlements of Yasna Poliana and Hremiyach in the Chernihiv Region; Baranivka, Volfyne, Zapsillia, and Popivka in the Sumy Region; as well as Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Mala Danylivka, Hatyshche, Ustynivka, Milove, Velykyi Burluk, and Topoli in the Kharkiv Region.

Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Pershotravneve settlements of the Kharkiv Region were hit by enemy shelling in the Kupiyansk axis.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives south of Dibrova last day. Novoselivske, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Nevske, Yampolivka, and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region, as well as Kolodiazi, Torske, Siversk, Spirne, and Berestove in the Donetsk Region, were hit by artillery fire.

On the axis of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions and tries to take complete control of the city of Bakhmut; fierce battles continue. During the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions east of the settlement Bohdanivka and near Khromove.

The units of the defense forces repelled more than 30 enemy attacks on the indicated section of the front. Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Bakhmut, Khromove, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, and Zalizne of the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka axes, the enemy carried out offensive actions in Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, and Mariyinka, without success. The fiercest battles on the indicated front section continued for Avdiyivka and Mariyinka, where more than 20 enemy attacks were repulsed. At the same time, the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiyivka, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region were subjected to enemy shelling.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk axis. It shelled the settlements of Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Bohoyavlenka, Shakhtarske, Novoukraiyinka, Velyka Novosilka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes, the enemy continues to build up defensive lines and positions regarding fortification. Fired more than 45 settlements near the battle line. Among them is Vremivka, Novopil of the Donetsk Region; Zaporizhzhia, Olhivske, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka, and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Kachkarivka, Mykolayivka, Lviv, Mykilske, and Inzhenerne in the Kherson Region; as well as Kherson City.

During the day, the AFU Air Force carried out six strikes on the areas of the occupiers' concentration of personnel and military equipment. Six enemy UAVs were also shot down: three Lancet type, two Zala, and one Supercam one.

During the day, units of missile forces and artillery struck four anti-aircraft missile complexes, 11 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, an ammunition warehouse, and five radio-electronic warfare stations of the enemy.

Meanwhile, in Bakhmut, the Russians are forced to attract more and more units of the regular army due to high losses among the Wagner private military company.