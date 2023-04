The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked Russian troops in the area of occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Region. At least six explosions have been reported.

The Ukrainian mayor of occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, at least six explosions occurred in the area of Tokmak captured by the Russians.

Fedorov noted that the cause of the explosions was the "operation" of the Ukrainian multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Verba.

He did not specify what exactly the Defense Forces could hit near Tokmak.

Tokmak is a city in the Polohy District of the Zaporizhzhia Region. It has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. The city is located about 30 kilometers south of the front line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier today, April 9, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that over the past two weeks, the Defense Forces destroyed 15 Russian objects in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

We also reported that Russian troops in the region continue to actively prepare for a possible counter-offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. So, north of Melitopol, they are laying minefields.

Recall that earlier it became known that the Russians are installing minefields east of the occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region.