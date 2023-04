NASAMS Shot Down More Than 100 Russian Missiles And Drones In 5 Months Of Operation - Air Force

NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, which have been protecting the Ukrainian sky since November 2022, have shot down more than 100 Russian missiles and drones in five months of combat work.

It was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

The first NASAMS began to be used to protect Ukraine's airspace in November 2022.

According to the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, the brigade, which has NASAMS in service, will generally abandon old equipment in the future and move exclusively to Western air defense systems.

"I see that in the future this brigade will refuse from the use of anti-aircraft missile systems of the old park. I think, in the near future the anti-aircraft missile brigade will be armed with all the latest complexes that will be in Ukraine," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the United States announced a new USD 2.5 billion military assistance package to Ukraine, in particular, 8 Avenger air defense systems.

In November, the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced a new USD 400 million military assistance package for Ukraine, in particular four Avenger air defense systems.

Avenger is a self-propelled short-range anti-aircraft missile system. It was developed by American companies Boeing and General Electric. It has been produced since 1989.