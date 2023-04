Farmers Give Forecast On Crop And Prices For Agricultural Products In 2023

Yield indicators in 2023 will be negatively affected by a decrease in acreage, a healthy price for fertilizers, the mobilization of farmers and reorientation from cereals to oilseeds.

The head of the All-Ukrainian Congress of Farmers Ivan Slobodianyk has announced this.

Slobodianyk noted that the products grown in 2023 will be enough to meet domestic needs, but the country's economy will suffer significant losses due to a decrease in exports.

Among the main factors that will affect the increase in food prices, he called power outages and reorientation to more cost-effective crops - sunflower, soybeans, rapeseed. The reduction in grain production will lead to an increase in the price for flour and bread.

In addition, the increase in vegetable prices will continue due to partial occupation and hostilities in the Kherson Region, which was almost the main supplier of vegetables throughout Ukraine.

In this context, he advised counting on crops from homesteads and spoke about a joint with the USAID Program - an initiative of "seed assistance" to communities.

"Within the framework of the project, 50,000 people in different regions of Ukraine will be able to get the seeds of a vegetable group," Ivan Slobodianyk explained.