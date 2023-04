Turkey Could Sell Weapons And Equipment To Wagner Group For Use In War Against Ukraine - Media

The Russian Wagner private military company (PMC) intended to buy weapons and equipment from Turkey for use in the war against Ukraine and African Mali, where mercenaries pursue their own interests. This is stated in the documents on U.S. national security, which were "leaked" into the public domain the day before.

The comments of the American intelligence regarding the plans of Wagner Group to buy weapons in Turkey were noticed by the journalists of The Washington Post.

According to information from the "leaked" documents, back in early February this year, the Wagnerites held a number of meetings with Turkish representatives to discuss the possibility of purchasing weapons and military equipment. Russian mercenaries planned to use this equipment in hostilities in Ukraine and Mali.

The U.S. intelligence report indicated that Mali's interim president, Assimi Goita, said that his country could buy Turkish weapons on behalf of Wagner Group.

The documents do not say whether the Turkish government knew anything about the plans of Wagner Group to buy weapons. It is also unknown whether the Wagnerites managed to conclude agreements for the supply of weapons and military equipment.

The publication reports that the very news that NATO member Turkey may have assisted Russia in its military aggression against Ukraine “could prove explosive."

The Washington Post sent a request for this question to the Turkish government and the Mali Embassy in the United States, but never received a response.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, the American edition of The New York Times reported that documents on U.S. and NATO plans to help Ukraine before the Ukrainian military counter-offensive "leaked" to social networks.

Recall that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that a limited number of people have information about the planned counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We also reported that Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, called the appearance of allegedly secret documents on the preparation of the Ukrainian counter-offensive "standard game" of Russian special services.