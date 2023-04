The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, has said that F-16 fighters can effectively destroy air threats at the borders without letting missiles and drones into our cities. He announced this on his Telegram channel.

"On average, our air defense destroys about 75% of cruise missiles and attack drones. But 25% still reach their goals! Civilians are dying, infrastructure is being destroyed. Russian aviation prevails Ukrainian at times in number, and most importantly - the occupiers have technological advantage. The Air Force does not have enough forces and means both ground and air to effectively protect airspace, front line troops and civilians in the frontline zone from the daily terror of enemy attack aircraft and helicopters," Oleshchuk said.

The commander of the Air Force stressed that F-16 fighters will allow gaining air supremacy, significantly weakening the enemy, saving many lives every day.

In addition, the enemy is increasingly using guided bombs weighing 500 kg throughout the front line. There are signs of preparation for mass use of KABs weighing 1,500 kg. Russian aircraft do not enter the strike zone of our air defense, remotely striking at the front line and front-line cities. Civilians in the northern, southern, eastern regions suffer. And F-16 are armed with air-to-air missiles with a range of up to 180 km, which will drive enemy aircraft away from our borders and line of contact, which minimizes the likelihood of using guided aerial bombs and other air-based weapons.

"The Black Sea is still under the control of the Russian fleet. F-16 are armed with powerful anti-ship missiles that can easily drive the entire enemy fleet either into ports or on the seabed. Ukraine needs to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of "grain corridors," - said Oleshchuk.

According to the commander of the Air Force, the equipment and weapons of Soviet aircraft turn all the missions of our pilots into deadly. Ukraine uses 40-year-old aircraft. It becomes increasingly difficult to maintain their serviceability by the day, as their own stocks of spare parts are depleted, and allies also do not have them.

"The stocks of even obsolete and ineffective Soviet ammunition for the existing fleet are steadily decreasing. Even with a sufficient number of serviceable aircraft and trained pilots, at some point our aviation will remain without means of defeat. Switching to a F-16 or other western platform with a wide range of modern weapons is the only way out!" Oleshchuk emphasized.