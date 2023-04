In early summer, NATO countries will conduct the large-scale air exercise in Europe. During multinational Air Defender 2023 exercise between June 12 and 23, the North Atlantic Alliance will deploy hundreds of aircraft. Germany will manage the planned event, and operational points will be located in the Czech Republic, Estonia and Latvia. It was reported by the website of the U.S. National Guard.

According to U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Michael A. Loh, the planned air exercise tests not only interoperability for NATO countries to work together, but also the ability to quickly deploy and use coalition aviation.

The exercise will involve around 220 aircraft, making Air Defender 2023 the largest Air Force deployment exercise since NATO was founded in 1949. The collective defense exercise focuses on Germany's ability to command and control multinational air forces operating from German airfields.

During the exercise, NATO aircraft will fly in German airspace in the north, east and south, each of which will be able to support comprehensive air operations. In addition to Germany and the United States, 22 allied countries will take part in the air exercise.

"Strategic and tactical interoperability with our allies and partners are key elements of credible deterrence, as is the demonstration of a combat-ready, assertive and effective air force," said U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Michael A. Loh.