Russia on Sunday, April 9, brought two missile carriers to the Black Sea. The total volley can be 8 Kalibr cruise missiles. It was reported by the South Operational Command on Facebook.

Today, Russia has put 11 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea and increased the number of missile carriers.

"Currently, 2 submarines with 8 Kalibrs are ready for use," the report said.

In addition, the military urges coastal residents to be careful because of the danger of mines.

"Remember the mine threat both on land and in the coastal zone. After the storm, sea mines are likely to be brought to the shore. Do not ignore air raid alarms, because there is nothing holy for the enemy," the defenders of the south of Ukraine warned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously it was known that the aggressor state of the Russian Federation keeps 9 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including two missile carriers. The total volley was 12 Kalibrs.

The South Operational Command noted that the threat of a missile strike remains at a high level.

On Monday, Russia initially launched two missile carriers into the Black Sea, and during the air raid increased their number to three, the total volley reached 16 Kalibrs.

And on Tuesday, the Russian Federation increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea to three, the total volley of Kalibrs could reach 20.