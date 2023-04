NBU Reduces Sale Of US Dollars From Reserves 2.7 Times

On April 3-7, the National Bank of Ukraine bought USD 1 million on the interbank foreign exchange market and sold USD 126.34 million.

The negative balance of interventions amounted to USD 125.34 million, according to data from the NBU.

The central bank reduced the sale of currency 2.7 times compared to last week, when it sold USD 343.18 million.

Since the beginning of the year, the NBU has bought USD 62.30 million on the interbank market and sold USD 7,369.75 million. The negative intervention balance was USD 7,307.45 million.