In occupied Feodosia (Crimea), at least two explosions sounded on Saturday morning.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko has written this on Telegram, and also local publics announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Temporarily occupied Crimea, Feodosia - it is worrisome. They talk about explosions in the port area," Honcharenko wrote.

Local Telegram channels report that around 11:00 a.m. people heard at least two explosions, after which smoke rose over the city.

In turn, the head of the occupation administration of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that a Ukrainian missile was allegedly shot down over Feodosia.

"A missile launched by Ukraine was shot down over Feodosia," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the de-occupation of Crimea is no alternative not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole world.