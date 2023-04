Russian supporters of the war reacted with concern to the publication in social networks of secret documents of the United States and NATO about the preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which indicates the preservation of fear of the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive in the information space of the Russian Federation, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War said. This is stated in the Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment as of April 7, 2023 of the American Institute for the Study of War.

“Regardless of the veracity of the reportedly leaked documents, which ISW will not speculate on, the response of Russian milbloggers to the New York Times story highlights the fear of prospective Ukrainian counteroffensives pervading the Russian pro-war information space,” the ISW noted.

“The New York Times story has therefore exposed a significant point of neuralgia in the Russian information space, and responses to the documents suggest that Russian milbloggers may be increasingly reconsidering the validity of their own assessments and speculations regarding any potential Ukrainian counteroffensives and their ability to forecast Ukrainian operations,” the analysts said.

It was noted that several prominent Russian bloggers objected to the authenticity of the documents and suggested that they were misinformation that aimed to confuse and mislead the Russian military command.

The Institute also drew attention to the report of Bellingcat analyst Aric Toler that documents circulated on the Internet on March 4, but for some reason got into the leading Western media only a month later.