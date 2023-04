Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine during the battles at the front on April 7 eliminated 570 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces. In total, in the full 408 days of the war, the defenders have destroyed 177,680 occupiers.

Over the day, the list of destroyed equipment of the invaders was also replenished, in particular, their plane was shot down. Updated data on enemy losses was published on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition to the personnel of the Russian army, Ukrainian soldiers "demilitarized" five more of its artillery systems (2,727 in total), four armored fighting vehicles (7,020), three tanks (3,636).

12 units of enemy automobile equipment and tank trucks were destroyed (5,599 in total), one air defense system (282). The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down another Russian aircraft (307 in total) and seven operational-tactical UAVs (2,298).

Since the beginning of the invasion, the occupying troops of the aggressor country have lost 911 cruise missiles, 533 MLRS, 304 units of special equipment, 292 helicopters, 18 ships/boats on the Ukrainian soil and in the sky.

In the summary of the Ukrainian General Staff on the morning of April 8, it is noted that the day before in the Mariinka area, the defenders destroyed a Russian Su-25 Grach attack aircraft. The enemy also lost seven UAVs: three - of the Orlan type, three - Lancet and one - Merlin. Units of missile forces and artillery hit a control point, two areas of concentration of manpower and destroyed an ammunition depot of the Russian Armed Forces.