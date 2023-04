Negotiations Between Ukraine And Russia Not Possible Yet - US Secretary Of State Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken does not believe in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at this stage of the war.

It is stated by the German publication Tagesschau, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For some, the idea of a ceasefire can be tempting - and I understand that. But if this means the actual ratification of Russia's seizure of significant Ukrainian territories, then it will not be a fair and lasting peace," Blinken said.

He justified his opinion that Russia could regroup its troops and advance again after some time.

"Russia must reach the point where it is ready for constructive negotiations," the Secretary of State said, noting that "we must achieve a just and lasting peace."

