Ukraine will refrain from exporting wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed to Poland until the new season. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The situation is difficult for a Ukrainian farmer, but obviously also for a Polish farmer. We all understand who is guilty of this, but we are to solve this issue. The possibility of transit through Poland to other EU member states and third countries is preserved, the transit procedure will be simplified to eliminate transport downtime and queues at checkpoints. But at the same time, the Ukrainian side will refrain from exporting four crops to Poland: wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed until the new season," said Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi.

It is noted that such agreements were reached during the meeting of Solskyi with the newly appointed head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Development of the Village of Poland, Robert Telus.

Ukraine and Poland will develop new rules for the transit of crops within the next week. While new rules will be developed, exporters are advised to consider the possibility of redirecting the relevant goods through other countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish farmers are dissatisfied with the fact that prices for agricultural products are reduced due to grain imports from Ukraine. Since the beginning of March, Polish farmers protested against the import of Ukrainian grain into the country and threatened to disrupt the visit to the country of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in case of non-fulfillment of their demands to the authorities.