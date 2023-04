The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) refutes the presence of Russian citizenship among the primate of the UOC Metropolitan Onufriy and other priests of the church.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the UOC-MP.

"Due to the appearance of inaccurate and manipulative information on the bishops of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on the Ukrainian Pravda Internet portal, it should be reported that part of the bishops mentioned in the video were deprived of citizenship without any justification, and therefore they filed a lawsuit demanding to restore their Ukrainian citizenship, since they do not have another. The court opened proceedings on their petition. Since the SSU has repeatedly stated that it checked all bishops of the UOC for dual citizenship, and did not cancel Ukrainian citizenship of other bishops mentioned in the plot, the information provided in the video cannot correspond to reality," the UOC-MP said.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate states that the author of the plot about the alleged presence of Russian passports among UOC clerics cited footage with frankly dubious and unsupported content as evidence.

"His Beatitude Metropolitan Onufriy is a citizen of Ukraine from birth and does not own passports of other states. At the same time, it is puzzling that Ukrainian journalists are stubbornly looking for non-existent Russian passports at the bishops of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and instead ignore the frank statements of the OCU representatives about the presence of citizenship of the Russian Federation and "LPR" among the bishops of this religious organization,” the UOC emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Ukrainian Pravda investigation, the UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy (Orest Berezovskyi in the world) and more than 20 clergy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate have Russian citizenship.