During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 480 occupiers, the total losses of enemy personnel exceeded 177,000 people. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 2 tanks, 8 artillery systems, 1 self-propelled grenade launcher, 4 drones and 2 units of special equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the losses of the army of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 07, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 177,110 (+480) persons were eliminated,

tanks - 3,633 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 7,016 (+3) units,

artillery systems - 2,722 (+8) units,

MLRS - 533 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 281 (+0) units,

aircraft - 306 (+0) units,

helicopters - 292 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 2,291 (+4),

cruise missiles - 911 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5,587 (+13) units,

special equipment - 304 (+2).

It is noted that the data is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it became known today that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Maryinka area of the Donetsk Region.

Earlier it was reported that the Defense Forces destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter on the Eastern Front.

Meanwhile, artillerymen of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the occupiers' 2A36 Giatsint-B field gun, which was shelling peaceful villages in the Kherson Region.