Court Does Not Allow Ex-Shareholder Of PrivatBank To Cancel Credit Agreements With NBU

On April 7, 2023, the Supreme Court satisfied the National Bank's cassation appeal and confirmed the legality of five credit agreements concluded between the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and PrivatBank in 2008-2015 and the suretyship agreements that ensured their execution.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the court of cassation annulled the decision of the Economic Court of the city of Kyiv dated June 19, 2020 and the decision of the Northern Economic Court of Appeal dated August 3, 2022, which satisfied the claim of PrivatBank former shareholder Ihor Kolomoiskyi and declared these credit agreements and his personal guarantee for the loans to be invalid.

The decision of the Supreme Court is final and cannot be appealed.

During the years 2008-2015, the National Bank granted loans to PrivatBank to maintain liquidity in the total amount of UAH 18.3 billion under the disputed contracts.

In 2016, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who at that time was a co-owner of PrivatBank, entered into guarantee contracts with the National Bank, according to which he personally guaranteed the return of the loans received by the bank.

In May 2019, Ihor Kolomoiskyi filed a lawsuit to the Economic Court of the city of Kyiv to invalidate these credit agreements, as well as surety agreements.

In June 2020, the court of first instance satisfied the lawsuit of the former shareholder.

This decision was confirmed by the court of appeal.

Disagreeing with the decision, the National Bank appealed to the Supreme Court, which supported the legal position of the National Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2020, the state-owned PrivatBank fully returned the loans received to the National Bank.

On February 15, 2023, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court made a decision that makes it impossible to return PrivatBank, nationalized in 2016, to its former owners.