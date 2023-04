Unknown persons robbed the acting Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra from the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Archimandrite Avraamiy.

The OCU informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

In particular, the cell on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, where the Archimandrite lived, was robbed.

Unknown persons stole the computer of the Archimandrite and his other personal belongings.

The door to the cell was broken, and everything that was not stolen was gutted.

The police told Ukrainian News Agency that they have not yet received a report regarding this incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Archimandrite of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) Avraamiy (Lotysh) appealed to the Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epiphanius with a request to approve him as one of the brothers in the monastery of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate filed a lawsuit in court over the eviction from the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

The National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra terminated the contract for the use of the men's monastery by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. Representatives of the UOC MP must leave the territory of the monastery by March 29.

Monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate began to evict from the monasteries of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.