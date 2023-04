Former member of the Verkhovna Rada, Volodymyr Stretovych, was killed in a road accident.

This was announced by former MP Oleksandr Doniy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Unfortunate news - Volodymyr Stretovych was killed in a car accident, in the past he was a Member of Parliament of several convocations," he said.

Doniy did not specify the details of the accident.

Stretovych was 64.

He was MP of 4 convocations, twice from the Our Ukraine bloc, and one convocation from the Our Ukraine - People's Self-Defense bloc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, March 19, a traffic accident occurred, which ended in the death of one of the participants. MP Hevko was involved in an accident with a deceased person.

Actor Ostap Stupka, son of Bohdan Stupka, caused a drunken road accident in Kyiv, he was arrested.

Mass blackouts after Russian missile strikes led to a sixfold increase in the number of people killed in road accidents. This was stated by the spokesman of the Kyiv patrol police, Andrii Molokoiedov, on the air of the national telethon.

On April 3, a terrible traffic accident occurred on the Zhytomyr highway: a passenger bus collided with five cars.