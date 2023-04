Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva offered to cede Crimea to Russia to end the war. Ukraine does not plan to make territorial concessions with the occupying country.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

"We must clearly state: Ukraine does not trade its territories. There is no legal, political or moral reason why we should give up even a centimeter of Ukrainian land," Nikolenko writes.

According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, efforts to restore peace in Ukraine should be based on respect for sovereignty and full restoration of the territorial integrity of our country in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

We will remind you that earlier the Romanian senator called to take away a part of Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine initiates the imposition of sanctions on Diana SoSoaca for submitting a bill proposing to annex a part of the southern region of Ukraine to Romania.

In addition, Ukraine urged Belarus not to deploy Russian nuclear weapons.