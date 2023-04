Sales Of Used Imported Passenger Cars Increase By 6% To 14,200 Units In March - Ukravtoprom

In March 2023, compared to February 2023, the sale of used imported passenger cars increased by 6% to 14,200 units.

This is stated in the message of the Ukravtoprom association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Renault Megane remained the most popular used passenger car in March - 1,155 registrations.

Volkswagen Golf was in second place - 1,030 units, Skoda Octavia was in third place - 820 units, Volkswagen Passat was in fourth place - 641 units, and Ford Focus closes the top five - 384 units.

It is noted that the average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian numbers in March is 11 years, and the oldest car was a 1993 Mercedes-Benz S.

Since the beginning of the year, almost 39,200 used passenger cars have switched to Ukrainian registration, which is three and a half times more than in the same period last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, the sale of used imported passenger cars decreased by 25% to 388,500 units.