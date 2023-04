On March 21, a law came into force that recognized electric scooters and other types of light electric transport as a vehicle.

This is stated in the text of the law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document defines two types of electric transport:

- light personal electric vehicle - wheeled vehicle, which is equipped and driven exclusively by electric traction motors (one or more) with power in the range of up to 1000 W, electric energy storage system (battery), which is capable of charging by connecting to an external source of electric energy, with one, two, three or four wheels, which has a maximum design speed in the range of up to 25 km per hour;

- low-speed light electric vehicle - wheeled vehicle, which is equipped and driven exclusively by electric traction motors (one or more), an electric energy storage system (battery) that can be charged by connecting to an external source of electric energy, with two, three or four wheels, which has a design speed of less than or equal to 50 km/h and more than 10 km/h, and a loaded mass of no more than 600 kg.

Accordingly, drivers of electric scooters and monocycles cannot drive on sidewalks and footpaths.

The law, which entered into force, does not provide for amendments to the rules of the road, as well as does not oblige owners of electric scooters and uniwheels to register them or receive a registration license plate and driver's license.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, electric scooter rental operators in Kyiv committed to reduce their maximum speed from 30-35 km/h to 20 km/h.