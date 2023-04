Russian invaders are mining the territory near the temporarily occupied Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was announced by the mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov in Telegram.

"We ask the residents of Enerhodar, who remain in the occupied city, to be as careful as possible. The rashists military brags on the information resources they have created that they mine everything around them," the mayor of the city said.

He noted that there is also a danger of staying in the coastal areas of the Kakhovske Reservoir, in forest strips near Enerhodar, etc.

"Does this indicate preparation for defensive measures in anticipation of a counteroffensive of the AFU? Perhaps, but it is hopeless. Because, taking into account the geographical location of Enerhodar, which is quite specific, and the low prospect of defense by the rashists in this area, their actions rather indicate an absolute disregard for the safety of people who are there now," Orlov said in a message.

The mayor of Enerhodar also drew attention to the fact that in the spring, with the beginning of the so-called "country houses" season, there is a danger for the owners of country houses and land plots. There is a risk not only of stepping on a mine in one's own garden or on the way to it, but also high probability of catching an unexploded projectile during tillage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers openly displayed their military equipment at the temporarily captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) for alleged protection from the "Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance groups".

On March 29, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant temporarily occupied by the Russians.

He previously reported that the threats to nuclear safety are all too obvious, as is the need to act to prevent an accident with potential radiological consequences for the health and environment of people in Ukraine and beyond.