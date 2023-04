President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, April 7, held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which, in particular, discussed measures to prevent leaks of information about the plans of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Separately, the participants of the meeting considered measures to prevent leaks of information regarding the plans of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi informed the participants about the operational situation in the main directions of the front.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the commander of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of North operational-strategic group of troops Serhii Naiev and the commander of Odesa operational-strategic group of troops Eduard Moskaliov reported on the course of hostilities in the front areas within their areas of responsibility.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, spoke about the alleged actions of the enemy in the next period.

In addition, the members of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief considered in detail the formation and staffing of new brigades.

Attention was also paid to the level of training of personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the New York Times informed, citing anonymous sources in the administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden that the Pentagon is investigating who is behind the leak of classified military documents on social networks that relate to U.S. and NATO plans on the assistance to Ukraine before the planned counteroffensive.

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak, commenting on information in the media about the leak of secret documents about the plans for preparing a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that the Russians will see the true plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine soon on the battlefield.