The Russian occupiers involve people with drug and alcohol addictions in the construction of fortifications in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, in the settlements of the Dzhankoi district of the temporarily occupied Crimea, the occupiers involve the local population in the construction of fortifications.

"It is known that men are mainly involved in engineering work, most of whom are drug addicts and persons with alcohol addiction," the General Staff reported.

It is noted that the invaders promise the workers a monetary reward, but the people do not receive it or do not receive it in full. Cases have also been recorded when deceived people refuse to cooperate further, after which armed occupiers forcibly force them to dig trenches.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, local residents reported on social networks that on March 20, several explosions rang out near the airfield in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoi.

It became known that the explosion in Dzhankoi in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea destroyed the Russian Kalibr NK cruise missiles during their transportation by railway.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the plan of measures for the implementation of the Strategy of De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territory of Crimea, taking into account its expected liberation in the near future.