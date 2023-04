Adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak, commenting on information in the media about the leak of secret documents about the plans for preparing a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that the Russians will see the true plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine soon on the battlefield. Podoliak wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the collapse of the USSR, Russian intelligence has degraded so much that the only way to wash away from "Salisbury adventures," "three-day plans" and other failures is Photoshop and "virtual pseudo leaks." Moscow so much wants to disrupt the Ukrainian counteroffensive. But the Russians will see real plans on the field. Coming soon," he wrote.

On Telegram, Podoliak gave a more detailed comment, calling dubious the destruction of the working channel for obtaining intelligence from the Pentagon for the sake of a one-day news occasion.

"If Russia had actually received real scenario blanks, it would hardly have made them public. After all, it is much more profitable to harvest your own oncoming traps, while leaving the other side unaware of your own knowledge. Instead, publication today is unconditional proof of the exclusively operational information game of Russia," he wrote.

The adviser believes that the published data, rather, rely on a statistical analysis of supplies, possible operational and tactical plans, as well as a large amount of fictitious information.

He explains the "leak" by the fact that Russia is trying to seize the information initiative, try to influence the scenario plans of Ukraine's counteroffensive, introduce doubts, compromise previous ideas, scare with its "awareness."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the New York Times informed, citing anonymous sources in the administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden that the Pentagon is investigating who is behind the leak of classified military documents on social networks that relate to U.S. and NATO plans on the assistance to Ukraine before the planned counteroffensive.

At the end of March, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that a counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops is planned in several directions, it may begin in April-May this year.