In 2022, the Drohobych Salt Plant state enterprise (Lviv Region) doubled salt production to 500 tons compared to 2021.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund (SPF), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the Drohobych Salt Plant is the oldest operating enterprise in Ukraine, which began its activity in 1390.

The enterprise is under the management of the SPF.

"After last year, when the occupiers destroyed the largest producer of salt in Ukraine - Artemsil state enterprise, the demand increased many times. The Drohobych plant responded to the challenge and increased production. By the way, the Drohobych Salt Plant is also a cultural heritage site, where conduct tours. For more than 600 years, the technology of salt extraction has hardly changed - it is obtained by evaporating salt brine, after which workers manually collect, dry and pack it," the message reads.

The main consumers of the plant's products are all-Ukrainian trade chains, such as ‎Silpo, ‎Rukavychka and ‎Arsen, local shops and bakeries in the Lviv and Vinnytsia Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Artemsil state-owned enterprise (Soledar, Donetsk Region) is the largest enterprise for extraction, processing and sale of table salt in Central and Eastern Europe.

In 2021, the company increased salt production by 60% to 1.9 million tons compared to 2020.

In May 2022, due to hostilities, Artemsil stopped its work, currently the company is located in the territory occupied by Russia.