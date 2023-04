Power grid will work without restrictions on consumers on Friday – Halushchenko

On Friday, April 7, the power grid will operate without customer restrictions with capacity reserve.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy with reference to the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The minister noted that the generation with a reserve provides the necessary volumes of power for the needs of electricity consumers throughout the country.

The restoration of the network infrastructure damaged due to enemy shelling is ongoing.

In particular, 6,800 consumers were cured in the Donetsk Region during the last day, and about 2,000 - were in Sumy, Kharkiv, and the Kherson Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the European Network of System Operators of Electricity Transmission (ENTSO-E, network participants include 42 system operators from 35 countries) agreed to increase the technical possibility of electricity import into Ukraine from 700 MW to 850 MW.