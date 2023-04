On the evening of April 6, explosions rang out near Melitopol. They occurred at the enemy's military base in the village of Vesele, where the occupiers had transported their military equipment and personnel for four days.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, told about this on telethon air.

"Yesterday, at approximately half past seven in the evening, explosions were heard in the east of Melitopol and Melitopol district - it was directly the village of Vesele. And a few days before the explosions occurred there, we reported that the enemy had been bringing his military equipment and its personnel," said Fedorov.

He noted that the enemy tried to do this when mobile communications and the Internet were turned off in this village so that residents could not report anything to the AFU and special services, but it was impossible to hide it.

"There will be a huge amount of military equipment and enemy personnel near the landfill in the village of Vesele," added the mayor of Melitopol.

He also reported that the enemy had a "hellish night the day before."

"Because they used helicopters for 3-4 days to transport another batch of their heavy cargo to our Melitopol airfield. And one night, this entire cargo exploded, and there was no more cargo. And this situation has already lasted for the second week in a row. And it shows panic among the enemies," Fedorov said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 5, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, it was loud in the Molochan district and Tokmak and a few hours earlier - near the village of Myrne.

In addition, in the morning of the same day, residents of temporarily occupied Melitopol also heard the sound of an explosion.

Meanwhile, on Monday, April 3, in occupied Melitopol, unknown persons blew up a car in the central part of the city. Later it became known that as a result of the car explosion, the collaborator Maksym Zubarev, who went to cooperate with the occupiers in the first days of the full-scale invasion, was injured.