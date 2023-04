Russian invaders probably advanced to the center of Bakhmut and captured the western bank of the Bakhmutka River.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

It is noted that in recent days Russian troops have resumed some activity in the battle for Bakhmut.

"Russia has made further progress and has now probably advanced into the center of the city and captured the western bank of the Bakhmutka River," the report said.

According to British intelligence, Ukraine's key supply route 0506 west of the city is under serious threat. Russian regular forces, including airborne troops, are likely to have fortified the area, and Russia is once again using artillery more effectively in the sector.

"There is a real possibility that on the ground Wagner and the commanders of the Ministry of Defense of Russia have suspended their continuous enmity and increased cooperation," the British Ministry of Defense notes.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense explained what was behind the words "the situation in Bakhmut is under control" and how operational decisions were made.

In addition, operators of the Special Operations Forces showed part of the work of their fighters in Bakhmut.