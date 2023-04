On April 6, the military terrorist states of the Russian Federation attacked peaceful settlements in the Kherson Region 46 times, firing 258 shells.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram.

In particular, the enemy shelled the city of Kherson with heavy artillery and aviation seven times. There are hits in residential quarters of the city, private and apartment buildings, as well as in critical infrastructure objects and the territory of the park.

As a result of the military aggression of the Russian Federation, seven people were injured.

In addition, 46 people were evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the region last day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Russians to leave the occupied territories while they still have time before the start of the counteroffensive of the AFU.

On March 30, intelligence said that the enemy would try to disrupt the counteroffensive of the AFU.

On March 29, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov stated that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops is planned in several directions, and its start will depend on weather conditions.