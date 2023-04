On April 6, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out six strikes against the Russian occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning summary.

“In the past 24 hours, AFU aviation has carried out six strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. In addition, our defenders destroyed three UAVs of different types (Orlan-10, Supercam, and Lancet-3) and three corrected aviation bombs,” the General Staff said in a statement.

At the same time, units of rocket troops and artillery hit two areas of concentration of enemy manpower, two warehouses of fuel and lubricating materials, and an enemy electronic warfare station.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Russians to leave the occupied territories while they still had time before the counteroffensive of the AFU.

On March 30, intelligence said that the enemy would try to disrupt the counteroffensive of the AFU.

On March 29, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, stated that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops is planned in several directions, and its start will depend on weather conditions.