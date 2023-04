Zelenskyy Determined To Develop Cooperation With Montenegro With Election Of President Milatovic

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Jakov Milatovic on his victory in the election of the President of Montenegro and said that he was determined to continue to develop cooperation with Montenegro and was convinced of a common European future.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I congratulate Jakov Milatovic on his victory in the presidential election. I wish you success for the benefit of the people of Montenegro! We appreciate the support of Ukraine by Montenegro in our struggle. I am determined to continue to develop Ukrainian-Montenegrin cooperation. I am convinced of our common European future," he wrote.

Opposition candidate Jakov Milatovic received the support of 59% of Montenegrin voters in the second round of the presidential election on April 2.

Milatovic spoke under the Europe Now slogan, but he was supported by pro-Serbian-pro-Russian parties.

After being elected President, Milatovic promised to accelerate the country's path to membership in the European Union and adhere to the EU's policy towards Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2022, Montenegrin President Milo Dukanovic said that Montenegro strongly condemns Russia's attempts to annex Ukrainian territories.