The Ukrposhta Joint Stock Company has launched the first automated sorting line.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrposhta continues to get automated and launches the process of introducing modern automated sorting lines for small parcels. Thanks to the introduction of the 1st conveyor in 64 directions, the speed of processing small parcels will increase to 8,000 units/hour! 1 strip alone can sort more than 150,000 parcels per day. This is 8 times more than our workers manually processed before... It took 5 months to manufacture and implement the first conveyor in 64 directions. 4-12 weeks are allotted for the manufacture and launch of subsequent conveyors, depending on the number of sorting directions," the report said.

CEO of Ukrposhta Ihor Smelianskyi noted that this year the company plans to install 4-5 more new lines, and in 2024 it will completely switch to an automated sorting mode throughout the country.

