Chinese leader Xi Jinping has expressed his readiness to talk with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to China together with French President Emmanuel Macron. This was reported by Reuters on Thursday, April 6.

Ursula von der Leyen and Macron met with Xi Jinping in Beijing. Macron said the West must engage China to help tackle the crisis and prevent a "spiral of tension" that could split world powers into warring blocs. The Chinese leader said he hoped that Moscow and Kyiv would be able to hold peace talks as soon as possible.

"It was interesting to hear that President Xi confirmed his willingness to talk with Zelenskyy. Xi said that the conversation can take place when the conditions and time are right," the agency quotes von der Leyen.

Macron said that Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to international stability: "I know that I can count on you to bring Russia back to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table," the French President told the Chinese leader.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, the leadership of the People's Republic of China presented the so-called "peace plan" for ending the war with 12 points.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he liked two points in the Chinese "peace plan", which deal with territorial integrity and nuclear security.

On March 20, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the PRC's "peace plan" actually ratifies the occupation of part of Ukraine.