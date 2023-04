Information about the start and location of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is closed. When it starts, everyone will understand. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksii Danilov, said this on the air of Radio Liberty on Thursday, April 6.

Danilov noted that a very limited number of people have information about the planned counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops. According to him, the aggressor state is very worried about the future actions of the AFU, because the events will be not in their favor.

"When this or that military action, this or that military operation begins, as of today I can tell you with confidence that this is information for a very limited circle of people. When it begins, you will see it all. You and I will understand that it has begun, what we expected. Where, when, at what time - this question is completely closed for today. Keep this in mind," Danilov emphasized.

“We understand what and why we are doing it, but we do not understand why the Russian Federation invaded the territory of Ukraine, said the secretary of the NSDC. At the same time, the Russian occupiers will either voluntarily leave our land, or they will be sent home with a cargo called "Cargo 200," Danilov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Russians to leave the occupied territories while they still have time before the start of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On March 30, intelligence said that the enemy would try to disrupt the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On March 29, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov stated that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops is planned in several directions, and its start will depend on weather conditions.