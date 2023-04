UAH 2 Million Recovered From Poltava Mayor Mamai For Army Of Drones

The mayor of Poltava, Oleksandr Mamai, who received a suspended sentence for embezzlement of UAH 0.6 million, transferred UAH 2 million to the Army of Drones.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

"Mamai transferred (UAH 2 million)," the prosecutor's office said.

Under the terms of the court verdict, the mayor of Poltava pledged to transfer UAH 2 million for the procurement of drones.

Currently, the sentence has not yet entered into force.

Mamai continues to serve as mayor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the mayor of Poltava, Oleksandr Mamai, to 5 years in prison for embezzlement of funds, but exempted him from serving his sentence with an exam term of 1 year.