In Ukraine They Want To Dismantle All Monuments To Russian And Soviet Writers In 6 Months

The law on the decolonization of toponymy and regulation of the use of geographical names in populated areas of Ukraine, adopted in March, obliges all local authorities to dismantle monuments to Russian cultural figures, soldiers, politicians and statesmen.

This is stated in the text of the document, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law has not yet been signed by the President, so it has not yet entered into force.

Within a period of six months from the date of entry into force of the law, the local authorities must dismantle (remove) from the public space monuments and commemorative signs dedicated to persons who:

held leading positions in the authorities and administration, political organizations, parties, armed formations of the Russian Empire (Moscow Kingdom), the Russian Empire, the Russian Republic, the Russian State, the Russian Socialist Federative Soviet Republic, the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the Russian Federations;

held leadership positions in territorial formations, administrative-territorial units, including unrecognized ones, created during the implementation of Russian imperial policy in occupied, annexed, otherwise occupied territories;

participated in or contributed to the implementation of Russian imperial policy, publicly, including in the media, in literary and other artistic works, supported, glorified or justified Russian imperial policy, called for Russification or Ukrainophobia (except for images, monuments, memorial signs, inscriptions dedicated to persons associated with the protection of the political, economic, and cultural rights of the Ukrainian people, the development of Ukrainian national statehood, science, and culture);

employees of Soviet state security agencies at all levels.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law on decolonization provides for the renaming of all pro-Russian names of cities, villages and streets within six months.