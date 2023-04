The High Anti-Corruption Court has acquitted the former head of the Accounting Chamber, Roman Mahuta, who was accused of illegally alienating an office apartment in favor of a subordinate.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the court.

The verdict was announced on April 6.

Mahuta was accused of committing a criminal offense under part 5 of article 191 of the Criminal Code (appropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of office).

According to investigators, the ex-head of the Accounting Chamber contributed to the alienation of the office apartment in favor of the nephew of the former director of the department for agricultural affairs of the Accounting Chamber Maria Shulezhko.

According to the prosecutor's office, Shulezhko did not need official housing, despite this, she received it after her nephew privatized the apartment and gave it to her.

The High Anti-Corruption Court found all defendants in the case not guilty and acquitted "in connection with the absence of a criminal offense in their actions."

The sentence can be appealed within 30 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed the head of the Accounting Chamber Valerii Patskan about the suspicion of abuse of power due to illegal compensation for renting housing in Kyiv.