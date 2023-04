The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered a night house arrest of actor Ostap Stupka, who was drunk driving a car and caused a traffic accident.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the prosecutor's office.

The court granted the request of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and chose for Stupka a preventive measure in the form of a night house arrest until June 6.

The court ordered the actor not to leave the place of residence from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.; arrive at the investigator, prosecutor or in court on the first call; notify the investigator of a change of residence, registration, work or means of communication; not to travel outside Kyiv without the permission of the investigator; deposit his passport.

After being released from custody in the courtroom, Stupka asked for forgiveness and promised to help a man injured in an accident in any way he could.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of April 5 in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv, a Range Rover SUV driven by Stupka crashed into a Mitsubishi parked on the side of the road.

There was a driver in a parked car who was hospitalized with numerous injuries.