The enemy is attacking the Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Novokalynove, Avdiyivka and Maryinka districts of the Donetsk Region, without success. Only near Maryinka, it carried out more than 25 unsuccessful attacks," the General Staff reported.

At the same time, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiyivka, Netaylove, Pervomayske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Maryinka, and Pobieda came under enemy fire.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction.

Unmanned aerial vehicles were actively used to adjust artillery fire. It shelled the settlements of Novomykhaylivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the settlements of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed more than 60 attacks and destroyed the Alligator helicopter of the Russians.

Tankmen of the K-2 battalion of the 54th separate mechanized brigade shot the positions of the Russians at close range, and then crushed the enemy's infantry.