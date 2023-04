The Russian occupiers have equipped a civil hospital in Mala Bilozerka, Zaporizhzhia Region, as a military hospital.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the enemy continues to use medical institutions of temporarily captured territories for their own purposes.

"So, the occupiers equipped the local hospital of Mala Bilozerka in the Zaporizhzhia Region as a military hospital," the report said.

Currently, Russian doctors work in this medical institution.

They provide their services exclusively to Russian servicemen.

According to the General Staff, as of April 2, there were about 80 invaders with injuries of varying severity.

