During the past day, April 5, 11 settlements of the Donetsk Region were under shelling of the invaders, 5 people were killed and 9 were injured.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk Region announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For April 5, Russians killed 5 residents of the Donetsk Region: 2 - in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, 2 - in Bakhmut, 1 - in Serhiivka. Another 9 people in the region were injured," Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

Donetsk police documented 18 enemy attacks

"During the day, the police recorded 18 enemy attacks in 11 settlements. The enemy struck from aviation, S-300 air defense systems, Smerch, Uragan MLRS, artillery, tanks," the National Police said.

The Russian army fired on the cities of Avdiivka, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Zalizne, Myrnohrad, Chasiv Yar, the village of Velyka Novosilka, Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, the villages of Semenivka, Vasiutynske, Serhiivka.

30 civilian facilities were damaged.

In particular, on the morning of April 5, the Russians fired on Oleksievo-Druzhkivka from the Uragan multiple rocket launchers: 2 people were killed, 4 more were injured.

In Bakhmut, as a result of Russian shelling last day, two civilians were killed, another 2 were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 4, the occupiers fired on 13 settlements in the Donetsk Region, 4 people were killed and 11 were injured.