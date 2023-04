According to data on Thursday morning, April 6, the Ukrainian military eliminated 390 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 176,630 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 tanks, 8 armored combat vehicles and 4 UAVs.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 06, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 176,630 (+390) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 3,631 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 7,013 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 22,714 (+7) units,

MLRS - 532 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 281 (+1) units,

aircraft - 306 (+0) units,

helicopters - 292 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2,287 (+4),

cruise missiles - 911 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5,574 (+1) units,

special equipment - 302 (+3).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to data as of Wednesday morning, April 5, the Ukrainian military eliminated 550 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 176,240 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 2 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles and 6 UAVs.