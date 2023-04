Survey shows most people aware of cellphone addiction and willing to prevent

Most people aware of cellphone addiction and willing to prevent. Photo by Xinhua.

Many people have realized the harm of using cellphones for long time without break and have started to control the time spent on cellphones, according to a recent survey by China Youth Daily. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The survey published shows that 80.6% of the participants are trying to limit their time on cellphones.

In doing so, 62.8% of them have deleted unessential applications, 58.0% have reduced access time to cellphones, and 32.6% are directing their attention to developing other hobbies.

In the same survey, people who use cellphones less than three hours per day only account for 23.4% of the interviewees, and 88.3% admit that cellphone addiction has caused them health issues.

Wang Kai, who works at a state-owned enterprise, uses his cellphone at least four hours daily to chat, browse online forums and automobile websites, and sometimes work.

"A cellphone is something you have to keep with you when you go out nowadays", – he says.

The survey also finds that 45% of the participants use their mobile phones for three to five hours daily, and about a third use them for over 5 hours daily.