The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to denounce the agreement with Belarus on guarantees of citizens' rights in the field of pension provision. The corresponding bill 0196 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on April 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill provides for the denunciation of the agreement made on December 14, 1995 in Kyiv.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, commenting on this bill, reported on the Telegram channel that according to Article 16 of the said agreement, the rights of citizens, acquired in accordance with the provisions of this agreement, do not lose their force in case of its denunciation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to withdraw from the agreement on the order of pension provision for servicemen and their family members and state insurance for servicemen of the Commonwealth of Independent States.